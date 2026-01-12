Markets
ESLT

Elbit To Supply Advanced Airborne Self-protection Electronic Warfare Suite To Asia-Pacific Country

January 12, 2026 — 03:01 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Elbit Systems (ESLT) has been awarded contracts totaling approximately $275 million, for the supply of advanced airborne self-protection electronic warfare suite, including its Direct Infra-Red Counter-Measure system, to a country in the Asia-Pacific region. The company said the contracts will be performed over a period of 5 years.

Elbit Systems will provide a EW suite designed to protect the helicopter platform from missile threats, enhance aircraft survivability, and increase mission effectiveness. Also, the company will supply its Mini-MUSIC DIRCM system, designed to protect small and medium-sized rotary and fixed-wing aircraft, including helicopters, against threats, using advanced laser and tracking technologies. The Mini-MUSIC detects and disrupts incoming missiles, keeping the safety of the aircraft.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ESLT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.