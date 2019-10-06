Elbit Gets $153 Mln Contract To Provide Networked Multi-Layered UAS Array

(RTTNews) - Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) said Sunday that it has received a contract worth about $153 million to supply an Army of a country in Southeast Asia with a comprehensive, multi-layered array of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS). The contract will be performed over a 22-month period.

As per the contract, the company will supply a networked multi-layered UAS solution, including more than a thousand THOR Multi-Rotor Vertical Takeoff and Landing (VTOL) mini-UAS, scores of Skylark LEX, Skylark 3 and Hermes 450 tactical UAS as well as Universal Ground Control Stations.

