Elbit (ESLT) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts expect Elbit Systems (ESLT) to post quarterly earnings of $3.23 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 21.4%. Revenues are expected to be $2.12 billion, up 9.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Elbit metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues by segments- Aerospace' stands at $606.02 million. The estimate points to a change of -5.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues by segments- C4I and Cyber' reaching $224.03 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.1%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues by segments- Land' will reach $642.51 million. The estimate suggests a change of +35.3% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues by segments- ESA' will likely reach $447.22 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues by segments- ISTAR and EW' will reach $360.10 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Shares of Elbit have demonstrated returns of +32.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ESLT is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.