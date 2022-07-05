Elbit Bags $80 Mln Contract To Supply DIRCM And EW Systems For An Asia-Pacific Nation

(RTTNews) - Israel-based Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT), that develops products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications, on Tuesday announced that it has been awarded a $80 million contract to supply Direct Infrared Counter Measures and airborne Electronic Warfare systems for a country in the Asia-Pacific.

Elbit Systems would be providing C-MUSIC DIRCM systems together with the company's Infra-Red-based Passive Airborne Warning Systems (IR-PAWS), for several aircraft types.

The contract would be performed over a two-year period.

The systems provide high levels of protection and redundancy and have accumulated hundreds of thousands of flight hours to date and have equipped more than 25 types of aircraft. Customers include Israel, Germany, NATO's multinational fleet and others.

The self-protection systems assume significance amidst the rising threat that aircraft face from shoulder fired anti-aircraft missiles. Shares of Elbit Systems closed Friday's trading at $228.29. down $1.05 or 0.46 percent from the previous close.

