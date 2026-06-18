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Elavon Expands All-In-One Payments Platform Across North America

June 18, 2026 — 01:55 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Elavon, a subsidiary of US Bancorp (USB), said it is expanding its All-In-One payments platform across North America, offering businesses a unified solution that connects payments, software and operations across in-store, mobile and online channels.

The expanded platform combines Elavon's payment processing capabilities with a growing network of technology partners, allowing merchants to manage operations through a single system while improving customer experiences.

The company said the platform integrates with a range of point-of-sale providers across industries including hospitality, healthcare and retail. Unlike bundled systems that combine payment processing and software pricing, Elavon said its approach offers businesses greater flexibility and can help lower costs over time.

A key component of the offering is Elavon's partnership with Castles Technology, whose Android-based devices combine payment acceptance and point-of-sale software in a single mobile device.

The platform also integrates with several software providers. Agilysys' IG Fly solution enables hospitality staff to take orders and accept payments from anywhere on the property, while Oracle's Simphony Payments Interface connects Elavon's Simplify solution with Simphony mobile POS systems. Integrations with Shiji's Infrasys and xnPOS MobilePay are designed to help businesses streamline operations and improve service efficiency.

"As commerce evolves, businesses need more than a payment processor. They need a connected solution that brings everything together," said Pari Sawant, chief product officer at Elavon. "Elavon's All-In-One platform unifies payments, software and operations, helping customers reduce complexity and focus on growth."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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