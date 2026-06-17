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ELWT

Elauwit Names Nick Jones CIO And COO, Succeeding Rick Alder

June 17, 2026 — 10:05 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - On Wednesday, Elauwit Connection, Inc. (ELWT), an internet service provider, announced that it has appointed Nick Jones as the Chief Information Officer as well as Chief Operating Officer. Jones will succeed Rick Alder, who worked as Chief Operations Officer through Elauwit's initial public offering phase.

Jones has worked as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at World Cinema, Inc., and worked in hospitality, multifamily, and healthcare industries as the in-room entertainment provider. He was previously the CEO for companies like NJT, and a network engineer at Schlumberger, First Edge Sornson and Castle Dental.

On the Nasdaq, the shares were trading 0.83 percent down at $5.99.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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