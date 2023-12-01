Elastic Spikes On FY24 Earnings Outlook Above Estimates

(RTTNews) - Elastic N.V. (ESTC) shares are surging more than 33 percent on Friday morning trade after the company reported full-year earnings above the Street view.

The company expects fiscal year earnings per share in the range of $1.06 to $1.15 per share. Analysts are looking for $1.09 per share.

Further, Elastic, a search-powered solutions provider, announced the completion of its acquisition of Opster.

Elastic noted that the combination will open up opportunities initially through AutoOps, to detect and remediate issues.

Currently, shares are at $107.74, up 33.94 percent from the previous close of $80.36 on a volume of 2,553,789.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.