News & Insights

Markets
ESTC

Elastic Spikes On FY24 Earnings Outlook Above Estimates

December 01, 2023 — 10:04 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Elastic N.V. (ESTC) shares are surging more than 33 percent on Friday morning trade after the company reported full-year earnings above the Street view.

The company expects fiscal year earnings per share in the range of $1.06 to $1.15 per share. Analysts are looking for $1.09 per share.

Further, Elastic, a search-powered solutions provider, announced the completion of its acquisition of Opster.

Elastic noted that the combination will open up opportunities initially through AutoOps, to detect and remediate issues.

Currently, shares are at $107.74, up 33.94 percent from the previous close of $80.36 on a volume of 2,553,789.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ESTC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.