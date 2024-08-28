Elastic to Report Q1 Earnings Results: What's in the Offing?

Elastic N.V. ESTC is scheduled to release its first-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Aug. 29, after market close.

ESTC outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 52%, on average.

Elastic N.V. Price and EPS Surprise

Elastic N.V. price-eps-surprise | Elastic N.V. Quote

Q1 Expectations for Elastic

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ESTC’s revenues is pegged at $1.5 billion, suggesting a 16.4% increase from the year-ago quarter’s actual.Elastic’s strategy to focus on customer-centric growth is expected to have aided the top line. Cost consciousness and operational efficiency are likely to have led customers to choose ESTC as their preferred platform to consolidate workload.

We expect Subscription revenues to have increased in the quarter under review on the back of growing revenues from Elastic Cloud. Growth in Elastic Cloud’s revenues is anticipated to have been driven by self-service motion in the small and medium-sized (SMB) business segment. Strong GenAI adoption among the company’s largest customers is likely to have a significant positive impact on annual contract values.

The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $1.4 per share, indicating 18.5% growth on a year-over-year basis. The bottom line is expected to have benefited from strong margins.

What Our Model Says About ESTC

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for ESTC this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

ESTC has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earnings Snapshot

Green Dot Corporation GDOT reported mixed second-quarter 2024 results.

GDOT’s quarterly earnings per share (excluding 79 cents from non-recurring items) of 25 cents missed the consensus estimate by 10.7% and declined 32.4% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $402.6 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.5% and increased 10% year over year.

ICF International, Inc. ICFI posted impressive second-quarter 2024 results.

ICFI’s quarterly earnings per share of $1.7 (excluding 33 cents from non-recurring items) beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.2% and gained 7.6% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $512 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a slight margin and increased 2.4% year over year.

Maximus, Inc. MMS reported impressive third-quarter fiscal 2024 results.

MMS’s quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.7 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 18.4% and surged more than 100% year over year. Revenues of $1.3 billion beat the consensus mark by 3% and rose 10.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ICF International, Inc. (ICFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Maximus, Inc. (MMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Elastic N.V. (ESTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.