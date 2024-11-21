Elastic raises FY25 EPS view to $1.68-$1.72 from $1.52-$1.56

Consensus $1.53. Raises FY25 revenue view to $1.451B-$1.457B from $1.436B-$1.444B, consensus $1.44B.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ESTC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.