Elastic raises FY25 EPS view to $1.68-$1.72 from $1.52-$1.56

Consensus $1.53. Raises FY25 revenue view to $1.451B-$1.457B from $1.436B-$1.444B, consensus $1.44B.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ESTC:
- Elastic NV options imply 13.5% move in share price post-earnings
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves Today, November 21, 2024
- Closing Bell Movers: Nvidia down slightly after Q3 results
- Elastic price target raised to $136 from $130 at Citi
- Elastic N.V. (ESTC) Q2 Earnings Cheat Sheet
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.