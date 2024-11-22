Elastic price target raised to $135 from $100 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Andrew Nowinski raised the firm’s price target on Elastic (ESTC) to $135 from $100 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. While Elastic’s Q2 results were modestly ahead of expectations, the management changes were viewed as a positive catalyst following recent execution issues, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on ESTC:
- Elastic price target raised to $120 from $100 at Guggenheim
- Elastic price target raised to $120 from $94 at BofA
- Elastic price target raised to $130 from $100 at Piper Sandler
- Elastic price target raised to $130 from $110 at Canaccord
- Elastic price target raised to $135 from $110 at Jefferies
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.