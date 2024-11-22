Elastic price target raised to $130 from $120 at Rosenblatt

Rosenblatt raised the firm’s price target on Elastic (ESTC) to $130 from $120 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm expects the stock to react positively in the near term to fiscal Q2 report. Elastic has recovered from its Q1 sales reorganization disruption and is increasingly benefiting from customers building generative artificial intelligence applications using its vector database features, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm marginally increased forecasts and is encouraged by the recovery in sales execution and the growing demand around GenAI application development.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ESTC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.