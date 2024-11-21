Elastic NV options imply 13.5% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Elastic (ESTC) NV is 12.4x normal with calls leading puts 4:3. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 13.5%, or $12.62, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 12.1%.

