Elastic N.V. (MUN:3E1) Price Target Decreased by 29.67% to 70.98

The average one-year price target for Elastic N.V. (MUN:3E1) has been revised to 70,98 € / share. This is a decrease of 29.67% from the prior estimate of 100,93 € dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 51,31 € to a high of 103,13 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 81.53% from the latest reported closing price of 39,10 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 440 funds or institutions reporting positions in Elastic N.V.. This is an decrease of 328 owner(s) or 42.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3E1 is 0.26%, an increase of 0.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.04% to 90,756K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aqr Capital Management holds 7,545K shares representing 7.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,977K shares , representing an increase of 60.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3E1 by 85.17% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 6,493K shares representing 6.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,534K shares , representing an increase of 30.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3E1 by 3.12% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 3,629K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,651K shares , representing an increase of 26.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3E1 by 36.27% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 2,841K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 846K shares , representing an increase of 70.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3E1 by 100.30% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,989K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,844K shares , representing an increase of 7.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3E1 by 6.44% over the last quarter.

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