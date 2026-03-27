Elastic N.V. (ESTC) Price Target Decreased by 14.04% to 83.83

The average one-year price target for Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) has been revised to $83.83 / share. This is a decrease of 14.04% from the prior estimate of $97.53 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $121.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 63.38% from the latest reported closing price of $51.31 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 500 funds or institutions reporting positions in Elastic N.V.. This is an decrease of 279 owner(s) or 35.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESTC is 0.26%, an increase of 2.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.66% to 90,515K shares. The put/call ratio of ESTC is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aqr Capital Management holds 7,545K shares representing 7.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,977K shares , representing an increase of 60.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESTC by 85.17% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 4,534K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,396K shares , representing an increase of 3.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESTC by 7.24% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 3,629K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,651K shares , representing an increase of 26.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESTC by 36.27% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 2,841K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 846K shares , representing an increase of 70.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESTC by 100.30% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,989K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,844K shares , representing an increase of 7.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESTC by 6.44% over the last quarter.

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