Elastic N.V. (ESTC) Price Target Increased by 5.22% to 123.96

The average one-year price target for Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) has been revised to 123.96 / share. This is an increase of 5.22% from the prior estimate of 117.81 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 90.90 to a high of 194.25 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.37% from the latest reported closing price of 129.62 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 675 funds or institutions reporting positions in Elastic N.V.. This is an increase of 77 owner(s) or 12.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESTC is 0.39%, an increase of 8.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.44% to 87,636K shares. The put/call ratio of ESTC is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 7,764K shares representing 7.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,552K shares, representing an increase of 2.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESTC by 23.87% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 4,896K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,394K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,970K shares, representing an increase of 32.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESTC by 78.76% over the last quarter.

Sylebra Capital holds 4,032K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,924K shares, representing an increase of 2.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESTC by 1.59% over the last quarter.

Sylebra Capital holds 3,924K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,591K shares, representing a decrease of 16.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESTC by 40.30% over the last quarter.

Elastic N.V Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Elastic is a search company built on a free and open heritage. Anyone can use Elastic products and solutions to get started quickly and frictionlessly. Elastic offers three solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security, built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real time and at scale. Thousands of organizations worldwide, including Cisco, eBay, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, The Mayo Clinic, NASA, The New York Times, Wikipedia, and Verizon, use Elastic to power mission-critical systems. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe and is publicly traded on the NYSE.

