Elastic Gains On Q3 Revenue Growth, Q4 Outlook

March 03, 2023 — 10:05 am EST

(RTTNews) - Elastic N.V. (ESTC) shares are gaining more than 13 percent on Friday morning trade after the company reported 23 percent increase in third-quarter revenues to $274.57 million from $223.94 million last year.

Looking ahead the company expects fourth-quarter adjusted earnings to be between $0.08 and $0.10 per share.

Fourth quarter earnings is projected to be up 16 percent between $276-$278 million.

Currently, shares are at $66.29, up 13.49 percent from the previous close of $58.41 on a volume of 743,377.

