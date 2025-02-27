ELASTIC Earnings Results: $ESTC Reports Quarterly Earnings

ELASTIC ($ESTC) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of $0.63 per share, beating estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The company also reported revenue of $382,080,000, beating estimates of $376,033,597 by $6,046,403.

ELASTIC Insider Trading Activity

ELASTIC insiders have traded $ESTC stock on the open market 27 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 26 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ESTC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN SCHUURMAN sold 2,377,400 shares for an estimated $266,149,930

SHAY BANON (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 307,717 shares for an estimated $33,810,764 .

. ASHUTOSH KULKARNI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 56,971 shares for an estimated $5,479,464 .

. CAROLYN HERZOG (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,159 shares for an estimated $2,048,149 .

. PAUL R. III AUVIL purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,484,968

JANESH MOORJANI (CFO & COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,442 shares for an estimated $1,411,833 .

. KEN EXNER (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,138 shares for an estimated $908,006 .

. MARK EUGENE DODDS (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,352 shares for an estimated $658,470.

ELASTIC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 246 institutional investors add shares of ELASTIC stock to their portfolio, and 215 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

