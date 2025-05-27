ELASTIC Earnings Preview: Recent $ESTC Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ELASTIC ($ESTC) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $387,970,260 and earnings of $0.38 per share.

ELASTIC Insider Trading Activity

ELASTIC insiders have traded $ESTC stock on the open market 39 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 39 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ESTC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN SCHUURMAN sold 2,377,400 shares for an estimated $266,149,930

SHAY BANON (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 507,734 shares for an estimated $55,530,189 .

. ASHUTOSH KULKARNI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 61,057 shares for an estimated $6,312,877 .

. CAROLYN HERZOG (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 23,504 shares for an estimated $2,475,895 .

. JANESH MOORJANI (CFO & COO) sold 8,501 shares for an estimated $924,228

KEN EXNER (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,713 shares for an estimated $882,280 .

. MARK EUGENE DODDS (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,446 shares for an estimated $651,356.

ELASTIC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 259 institutional investors add shares of ELASTIC stock to their portfolio, and 221 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ELASTIC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ESTC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/16/2025

