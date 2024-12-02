Elastic CTO sells $16.4M in common stock

In a regulatory filing, Elastic (ESTC) disclosed that its CTO Shay Banon sold 150K shares of common stock on November 27th in a total transaction size of $16.4M.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ESTC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.