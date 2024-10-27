News & Insights

Elanor Investors Group Announces 2024 AGM Details

October 27, 2024 — 10:38 pm EDT

Elanor Investors Group (AU:ENN) has released an update.

Elanor Investors Group has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting, set to take place in person on November 28 at the Amora Hotel Jamison in Sydney. This meeting is an opportunity for shareholders and unitholders to engage with the company’s leadership and discuss the future direction of Elanor Investors. Updates will be provided through email and ASX announcements if there are any changes to the meeting details.

