Elanco's therapy for canine parvovirus gets first nod

May 02, 2023 — 08:30 am EDT

Written by Sriparna Roy for Reuters ->

By Sriparna Roy

May 2 (Reuters) - Elanco Animal Health Inc ELAN.N said on Tuesday the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has provided a conditional license for its antibody to treat canine parvovirus, making it the first approved therapy.

Parvovirus, a highly contagious disease, spreads by direct dog-to-dog contact as well as contact with contaminated feces. While unvaccinated dogs and puppies are most at risk, the virus can affect all dogs, causing acute gastrointestinal illnesses such as diarrhea and vomiting.

The therapy is expected to be available to veterinarians for direct purchase through Elanco pending individual state approvals, the company said.

"This will be the second product that goes into a majorglobal marketwith blockbuster potential up to $100 million," Jeff Simmons, CEO of Elanco.

The company did not disclose the therapy's price.

"Our goal here is to create added value to the pet owner by less hospital time, less added treatments of non therapeutic options and mostly less hospitalization time and vet costs," Simmons added.

Elanco's therapy belongs to a class of treatments known as monoclonal antibodies and is a one-shot intravenous treatment. It is the company's first monoclonal antibody therapy.

The treatment can be administered to dogs eight weeks of age or older with canine parvovirus by a veterinarian, providing a more effective solution than supportive care alone, according to the company.

(Reporting by Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Sriparna.Roy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

