Elanco stands behind safety of its flea and tick collars

March 19 (Reuters) - Elanco Animal Health Inc ELAN.N said on Friday it stood behind the safety of its Seresto collars for flea and ticks after a Congressional subcommittee asked for the product to be removed from the market.

No market action such as a recall is warranted, based on safety data, nor has it been suggested by any regulatory agency, the company said in a statement.

