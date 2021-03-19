Elanco says flea, tick collars safe amid pressure to recall product

Adds details on Elanco's statement, background

March 19 (Reuters) - Elanco Animal Health Inc ELAN.N said on Friday it was backing the safety of its Seresto collars for flea and ticks after a Congressional subcommittee asked for the product to be recalled following reports linking it to hundreds of pet deaths.

No market action such as a recall is warranted, based on safety data, nor has it been suggested by any regulatory agency, the company said in a statement.

The chair of the House Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy sent a letter to Elanco on Thursday, asking for the company to temporarily recall all the collars.

A number of media reports, including an investigation by the USA Today, linked Seresto collars to hundreds of pet deaths and tens of thousands of injured animals. (https://bit.ly/3eSlFIA)

Elanco called the reports "misleading" and said the reported rate of adverse events in the United States was 0.3%.

