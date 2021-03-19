World Markets
Elanco says flea, tick collars safe amid pressure to recall product

Manas Mishra Reuters
Elanco Animal Health Inc said on Friday it was backing the safety of its Seresto collars for flea and ticks after a Congressional subcommittee asked for the product to be recalled following reports linking it to hundreds of pet deaths.

No market action such as a recall is warranted, based on safety data, nor has it been suggested by any regulatory agency, the company said in a statement.

The chair of the House Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy sent a letter to Elanco on Thursday, asking for the company to temporarily recall all the collars.

A number of media reports, including an investigation by the USA Today, linked Seresto collars to hundreds of pet deaths and tens of thousands of injured animals. (https://bit.ly/3eSlFIA)

Elanco called the reports "misleading" and said the reported rate of adverse events in the United States was 0.3%.

