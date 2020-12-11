Markets
Elanco Reaches Deal With Kindred To Acquire Global Rights To KIND-030 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) announced an agreement with Kindred Biosciences (KIN) to acquire exclusive global rights to KIND-030, a monoclonal antibody being developed for the treatment and prevention of canine parvovirus. The global license includes an upfront payment of $500 thousand and additional milestone payments based on successful completion of development targets.

KIND-030 is currently being pursued for two indications in dogs: prophylactic therapy to prevent clinical signs of canine parvovirus infection and treatment of established parvovirus infection. Completion of the upcoming pivotal efficacy study for the therapeutic indication is expected in the first quarter of 2021.

