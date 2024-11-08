Elanco price target raised to $20 from $19 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Elanco (ELAN) to $20 from $19 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares following the earnings report.
- Elanco Animal Health Reports Steady Growth in Q3 2024
- Morning Movers: Under Armour and Lyft soar following earnings
- Elanco narrows FY24 adjusted EPS view to 89c-95c from 88c-96c, consensus 92c
- Elanco sees Q4 adjusted EPS 13c-18c, consensus 16c
- Elanco reports Q3 adjusted EPS 13c, consensus 12c
