Elanco Partners With Medgene On Bird Flu Vaccine, Stock Fall

(RTTNews) - Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) Tuesday announced a partnership with South Dakota-based Medgene to commercialize a vaccine for highly pathogenic avian influenza in dairy cattle. Medgene's vaccine, developed using USDA-approved platform technology, is in the final stages of review for conditional license approval.

The current HPAI outbreak has affected nearly 1,000 U.S. dairy herds since March 2024, raising concerns about cross-species transmission and public health. Medgene's CEO Mark Luecke highlighted the company's readiness to supply the vaccine once approved, supporting the U.S. dairy industry.

