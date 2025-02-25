News & Insights

Markets
ELAN

Elanco Partners With Medgene On Bird Flu Vaccine, Stock Fall

February 25, 2025 — 11:59 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) Tuesday announced a partnership with South Dakota-based Medgene to commercialize a vaccine for highly pathogenic avian influenza in dairy cattle. Medgene's vaccine, developed using USDA-approved platform technology, is in the final stages of review for conditional license approval.

The current HPAI outbreak has affected nearly 1,000 U.S. dairy herds since March 2024, raising concerns about cross-species transmission and public health. Medgene's CEO Mark Luecke highlighted the company's readiness to supply the vaccine once approved, supporting the U.S. dairy industry.

ELAN is currently trading at $10.51 down 5.31 percent or $0.57 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ELAN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.