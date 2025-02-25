ELANCO ANIMAL HLTH Earnings Results: $ELAN Reports Quarterly Earnings

ELANCO ANIMAL HLTH ($ELAN) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported earnings of $0.14 per share, missing estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $1,020,000,000, missing estimates of $1,030,304,223 by $-10,304,223.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $ELAN stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
ELANCO ANIMAL HLTH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 188 institutional investors add shares of ELANCO ANIMAL HLTH stock to their portfolio, and 243 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 37,022,891 shares (+1153.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $448,347,210
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 7,399,784 shares (-82.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $89,611,384
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 5,880,605 shares (-78.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $71,214,126
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 5,352,070 shares (-25.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $64,813,567
- IRON TRIANGLE PARTNERS LP removed 4,263,343 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $51,629,083
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 3,615,922 shares (-76.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,788,815
- SOFINNOVA INVESTMENTS, INC. removed 3,518,684 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,611,263
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.