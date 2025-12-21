Elanco Animal Health (XTRA:5EA) Price Target Increased by 16.14% to 22.07

The average one-year price target for Elanco Animal Health (XTRA:5EA) has been revised to 22,07 € / share. This is an increase of 16.14% from the prior estimate of 19,01 € dated October 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 18,83 € to a high of 26,69 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.40% from the latest reported closing price of 18,64 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 758 funds or institutions reporting positions in Elanco Animal Health. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 1.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 5EA is 0.22%, an increase of 4.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.87% to 702,094K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 82,760K shares representing 16.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 82,895K shares , representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5EA by 35.21% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 55,341K shares representing 11.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 49,958K shares representing 10.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,767K shares , representing a decrease of 3.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5EA by 31.54% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 31,510K shares representing 6.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,555K shares , representing an increase of 37.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5EA by 120.00% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 20,364K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,914K shares , representing an increase of 7.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5EA by 40.00% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.