Elanco Animal Health Ups Annual Revenue Outlook, Expects Q2 Profit Below View: Pre-Market Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Elanco Animal Health Inc. (ELAN), a drug maker focused on pets and livestock, on Tuesday revised up its annual revenue guidance, citing positive foreign exchange impact.

For the full year, the company now expects revenue of $4.510 billion to $4.580 billion, higher than the previous outlook of $4.445 billion to $4.510 billion.

Excluding items, the company has reaffirmed its annual earnings outlook of $0.80 to $0.86 per share.

The company, however, now expects full-year net loss to be in the range of $35 million to $7 million, or $0.07 to $0.01 per share, compared with the previous guidance for a loss of $25 million to a profit of $7 million, or negative $0.05 to positive $0.01 per share.

On average, analysts polled, forecast Elanco to register annual earnings of $0.83 per share on revenue of $4.5 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the second quarter, Elanco anticipates to post net loss of $22 million to $3 million, or $0.04 to $0.01 per share. Excluding items, earnings are projected to be in the range of $0.17 to $0.21 per share.

The second-quarter revenue is anticipated to be in the range of $1.175 billion to $1.195 billion. Analysts, on average, expect the firm to earn $0.25 per share with revenue of $1.18 billion for the second quarter.

For the second quarter, the company expects a headwind to revenue of around $5 million from the unfavorable impact of foreign exchange. Excluding the unfavorable impact of foreign exchange and the aqua divestiture, the company expects 4 to 6 percent organic constant currency revenue growth.

ELAN was up by 3.47 percent at $9.84 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.