Elanco Animal Health to cut over 900 positions to lower costs
Sept 30 (Reuters) - Elanco Animal Health Inc ELAN.N said on Wednesday it would cut more than 900 positions across nearly 40 countries, in the first restructuring action since the closing of its $6.89 billion buyout of Bayer's BAYGn.DE veterinary drugs unit.
The cost of the proposed actions is expected to be between $190 million and $210 million with $170 million to $190 million in severance and about $20 million in asset impairments and other charges.
(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
((manojna.kalyani@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822700;))
