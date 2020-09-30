Elanco Animal Health to cut over 900 positions to lower costs

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Elanco Animal Health Inc ELAN.N said on Wednesday it would cut more than 900 positions across nearly 40 countries, in the first restructuring action since the closing of its $6.89 billion buyout of Bayer's BAYGn.DE veterinary drugs unit.

The cost of the proposed actions is expected to be between $190 million and $210 million with $170 million to $190 million in severance and about $20 million in asset impairments and other charges.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

