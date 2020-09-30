US Markets
Elanco Animal Health to cut over 900 positions to lower costs

Contributor
Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Published

Elanco Animal Health Inc said on Wednesday it would cut more than 900 positions across nearly 40 countries, in the first restructuring action since the closing of its $6.89 billion buyout of Bayer's veterinary drugs unit.

The cost of the proposed actions is expected to be between $190 million and $210 million with $170 million to $190 million in severance and about $20 million in asset impairments and other charges.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

