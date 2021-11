Nov 30 (Reuters) - Elanco Animal Health Inc ELAN.N said on Tuesday it would reduce about 380 positions globally, including some of its senior management, as a part of its restructuring effort.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

