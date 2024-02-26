Elanco Animal Health Sees Q1 Results Below Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

For the first quarter, Elanco Animal Health Inc. (ELAN) expects results below analysts' estimates, whereas for the full year, in line with the Street view.

For the first-quarter, the company anticipates net loss per share of $0.07 to $0.03 per share. Excluding items, income per share is projected to be in the range of $0.25 to $0.28, below analysts' estimate of $0.3 per share.

Revenue is expected in the range of $1.160 billion to $1.185 billion for the quarter, below analysts' estimate of $1.22 billion.

For the full year, ELAN expects net loss per share of $0.12 to $0.03 per share. Excluding items, earnings is seen in the range of $0.87 to $0.95, in line with analysts' estimate of $0.89 per share.

Annual revenue is projected to be in the range $4.450 billion to $4.540 billion, in line with analysts' estimate of $4.5 billion, for the year.

Below are the earnings highlights for Elanco Animal Health:

Earnings: -$141 million in Q4 vs. -$55 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.29 in Q4 vs. -$0.11 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Elanco Animal Health Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $39 million or $0.08 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.11 per share Revenue: $1.035 billion in Q4 vs. $985 million in the same period last year.

