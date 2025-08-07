Elanco Animal Health Raises 2025 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) said, for fiscal 2025, the company now expects adjusted earnings per share in $0.85 to $0.91, revised from prior guidance range of $0.80 to $0.86. Revenue is now projected in a range of $4.57 billion to $4.62 billion, updated from prior guidance range of $4.51 billion to $4.58 billion.

Net income for the second quarter was $11 million, or $0.02 per share on a reported basis, compared with a net loss of $50 million, or $0.10 per share, a year ago. On an adjusted basis, net income was $131 million, or $0.26 per share, a 13.3% decrease compared with the same period in 2024. Revenue was $1.24 billion, an increase of 5% year-over-year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.