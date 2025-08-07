Markets
Elanco Animal Health Raises 2025 Guidance

August 07, 2025 — 06:59 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) said, for fiscal 2025, the company now expects adjusted earnings per share in $0.85 to $0.91, revised from prior guidance range of $0.80 to $0.86. Revenue is now projected in a range of $4.57 billion to $4.62 billion, updated from prior guidance range of $4.51 billion to $4.58 billion.

Net income for the second quarter was $11 million, or $0.02 per share on a reported basis, compared with a net loss of $50 million, or $0.10 per share, a year ago. On an adjusted basis, net income was $131 million, or $0.26 per share, a 13.3% decrease compared with the same period in 2024. Revenue was $1.24 billion, an increase of 5% year-over-year.

