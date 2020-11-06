Elanco Animal Health Q3 Adj. Earnings Beat View, But Revenues Miss - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Elanco Animal Health Inc. (ELAN) reported Friday that its net loss for the third quarter was $135.0 million or $0.29 per share, compared to net income of $10.0 million or $0.03 per share in the year-ago period.

The latest quarter's results reflect the inclusion of the Bayer Animal Health business that Elanco acquired on August 1, 2020.

Adjusted earnings per share for the quarter were $0.13 per share, compared to $0.30 per share last year.

Quarterly revenue was $889.6 million, an increase of 15 percent, or up 16 percent without the impact of foreign exchange rates, compared with $771.3 million in the year-ago period. Revenue excluding Contract Manufacturing was $873.5 million, an increase of 17 percent without the impact of foreign exchange rates.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.12 per share on revenues of $909.34 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the fourth quarter, Elanco projects total revenue between $1.020 billion and $1.060 billion. The company forecast core revenue, excluding contract manufacturing, to be between $985 million and $1.025 billion, including its estimate of approximately $20 to $30 million in COVID-19 related headwinds and a headwind of about $20 million due to products divested from legacy Elanco.

The Street expects revenues of $1.09 billion for the quarter.

Further, Elanco said that cost savings of at least $100 million from the restructuring actions announced by the company in September 2020 are expected to annualize by the second half of 2021The company added it remains on track to deliver $275 million to $300 million in cost synergies, with the first two-thirds coming in the first 30 months post-acquisition.

