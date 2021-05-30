Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 68% Share Price Gain

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But investors can boost returns by picking market-beating companies to own shares in. To wit, the Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) share price is 68% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 43% (not including dividends) in the same period. So that should have shareholders smiling. Elanco Animal Health hasn't been listed for long, so it's still not clear if it is a long term winner.

Elanco Animal Health isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last year Elanco Animal Health saw its revenue grow by 29%. We respect that sort of growth, no doubt. While the share price performed well, gaining 68% over twelve months, you could argue the revenue growth warranted it. If revenue stays on trend, there may be plenty more share price gains to come. But it's crucial to check profitability and cash flow before forming a view on the future.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:ELAN Earnings and Revenue Growth May 30th 2021

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Elanco Animal Health will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Elanco Animal Health shareholders have gained 68% over the last year. That's better than the more recent three month gain of 9.5%, implying that share price has plateaued recently. Having said that, we doubt shareholders would be concerned. It seems the market is simply waiting on more information, because if the business delivers so will the share price (eventually). I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Elanco Animal Health that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

