Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) shareholders have endured a 16% loss from investing in the stock three years ago

For many investors, the main point of stock picking is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But the risk of stock picking is that you will likely buy under-performing companies. We regret to report that long term Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) shareholders have had that experience, with the share price dropping 16% in three years, versus a market return of about 71%. It's down 28% in about a quarter.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

Elanco Animal Health wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last three years, Elanco Animal Health saw its revenue grow by 14% per year, compound. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. Shareholders have endured a share price decline of 5% per year. So the market has definitely lost some love for the stock. However, that's in the past now, and it's the future is more important - and the future looks brighter (based on revenue, anyway).

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:ELAN Earnings and Revenue Growth February 4th 2022

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Elanco Animal Health will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Elanco Animal Health shares, which cost holders 15%, while the market was up about 5.7%. Of course the long term matters more than the short term, and even great stocks will sometimes have a poor year. Shareholders have lost 5% per year over the last three years, so the share price drop has become steeper, over the last year; a potential symptom of as yet unsolved challenges. We would be wary of buying into a company with unsolved problems, although some investors will buy into struggling stocks if they believe the price is sufficiently attractive. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Elanco Animal Health , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

