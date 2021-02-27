Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Full-Year Results: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

It's been a good week for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest annual results, and the shares gained 9.2% to US$32.86. The results don't look great, especially considering that statutory losses grew 55% toUS$1.27 per share. Revenues of US$3.3b did beat expectations by 2.7%, but it looks like a bit of a cold comfort. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:ELAN Earnings and Revenue Growth February 27th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Elanco Animal Health from eleven analysts is for revenues of US$4.59b in 2021 which, if met, would be a major 40% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 96% to US$0.053. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$4.56b and losses of US$0.11 per share in 2021. Although the revenue estimates have not really changed Elanco Animal Health'sfuture looks a little different to the past, with a very promising decrease in the loss per share forecasts in particular.

The average price target held steady at US$34.44, seeming to indicate that business is performing in line with expectations. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Elanco Animal Health at US$41.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$25.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Elanco Animal Health's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Elanco Animal Health's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 40% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 1.1%p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 5.7% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Elanco Animal Health to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Elanco Animal Health analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Elanco Animal Health has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

