Elanco Animal Health Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Elanco Animal Health Inc. (ELAN):

Earnings: -$141 million in Q4 vs. -$55 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.29 in Q4 vs. -$0.11 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Elanco Animal Health Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $39 million or $0.08 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.11 per share Revenue: $1.035 billion in Q4 vs. $985 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.