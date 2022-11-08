Elanco Animal Health Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Elanco Animal Health Inc. (ELAN):

Earnings: -$49 million in Q3 vs. -$104 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.10 in Q3 vs. -$0.21 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Elanco Animal Health Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $96 million or $0.20 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.16 per share Revenue: $1.028 billion in Q3 vs. $1.131 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.10 to $0.16 Next quarter revenue guidance: $955Mln to $1 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $1.01 to $1.07 Full year revenue guidance: $4.385Bln-$4.430Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.