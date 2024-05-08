Elanco Animal Health Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Elanco Animal Health Inc. (ELAN) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $32 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $103 million, or $0.21 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Elanco Animal Health Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $167 million or $0.34 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.0% to $1.21 billion from $1.26 billion last year.

Elanco Animal Health Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $32 Mln. vs. $103 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.06 vs. $0.21 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.21 Bln vs. $1.26 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.23 - $0.26 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.15bln - $1.17 Full year EPS guidance: $0.88 - $0.96 Full year revenue guidance: $4.46bln - $4.51bln

