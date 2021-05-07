Elanco Animal Health Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Elanco Animal Health Inc. (ELAN):

-Earnings: -$61 million in Q1 vs. -$49 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.12 in Q1 vs. -$0.12 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Elanco Animal Health Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $182 million or $0.37 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.23 per share -Revenue: $1.24 billion in Q1 vs. $658 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.00-$1.06 Full year revenue guidance: $4.68-$4.73 bln

