Elanco Animal Health Inc. Reports Drop In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Elanco Animal Health Inc. (ELAN) reported earnings for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $57 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $67 million, or $0.13 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Elanco Animal Health Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $204 million or $0.40 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.9% to $1.371 billion from $1.193 billion last year.

Elanco Animal Health Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $57 Mln. vs. $67 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.11 vs. $0.13 last year. -Revenue: $1.371 Bln vs. $1.193 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 1.03 To $ 1.09 Full year revenue guidance: $ 5.010 B To $ 5.085 B

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