Elanco Animal Health Inc. Q2 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Elanco Animal Health Inc. (ELAN) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $54 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $11 million, or $0.02 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Elanco Animal Health Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $174 million or $0.34 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.2% to $1.368 billion from $1.241 billion last year.

Elanco Animal Health Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $54 Mln. vs. $11 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.11 vs. $0.02 last year. -Revenue: $1.368 Bln vs. $1.241 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: 0.19 To 0.22 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 1.195 B To $ 1.220 B Full year EPS guidance: $ 1.10 To $ 1.16 Full year revenue guidance: $ 5.090 B To $ 5.140 B

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