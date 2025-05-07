Elanco Animal Health Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Elanco Animal Health Inc. (ELAN) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $67 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $32 million, or $0.06 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Elanco Animal Health Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.37 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.3 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.0% to $1.193 billion from $1.205 billion last year.

Elanco Animal Health Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $67 Mln. vs. $32 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.13 vs. $0.06 last year. -Revenue: $1.193 Bln vs. $1.205 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.