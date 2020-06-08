Elanco Animal Health Gets EU Approval For Acquisition Of Bayer AG's Animal Health Business

(RTTNews) - Elanco Animal Health Inc. (ELAN) Monday announced that the European Commission has approved its pending acquisition of Bayer AG's animal health business.

The company expects to close the deal by August 3, 2020.

"Approval from the European Commission is an important milestone toward the completion of our acquisition of Bayer Animal Health," said Jeff Simmons, president and CEO of Elanco.

Elanco previously announced divestiture agreements in the range of $120 million to $140 million of revenue to help advance the needed regulatory reviews

The worldwide rights for Osurnia, a treatment for otitis externa in dogs, will be sold to Dechra Pharmaceuticals, the worldwide rights for Vecoxan, used for prevention and treatment of coccidiosis in calves and lambs will be sold to Merck Animal Health and European Economic Area and UK rights to the Drontal and Profender product families and related pipeline assets from Bayer Animal Health will be sold to Vetoquinol SA, the European Commission said.

