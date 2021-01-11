Markets
Elanco Animal Health Enters Next Integration Phase Of Bayer Animal Health - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Elanco Animal Health Inc. (ELAN) announced Monday that executive vice president of Transformation and Technology, Sarena Lin, will take a role outside of the company at the end of January.

Lin has led the company's stand up and integration efforts over the last year, helping position Elanco for its final phases of integration and value capture.

Joining Elanco as head of North American operations in 2018, Lin most recently oversaw the creation of the company's technology infrastructure post-separation from Eli Lilly and Co., as well as the successful closure and first phases of integration of Bayer's animal health business into Elanco.

This included the completion of Elanco's own IT operations and simultaneous build out of two Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems to operate the standalone and newly acquired business.

As the integration enters its next phase, technology and transformation work will streamline, localizing ownership of the structure and technology to ensure affiliates are equipped to address the diverse needs of customers.

The responsibility for finance and productivity initiatives related to the integration and the IT organization will shift to Todd Young, chief financial officer.

