Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Elanco Animal Health Inc (Symbol: ELAN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.58, changing hands as high as $10.91 per share. Elanco Animal Health Inc shares are currently trading up about 15.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ELAN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ELAN's low point in its 52 week range is $7.88 per share, with $14.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.76.

