Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) Q2 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts expect Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) to post quarterly earnings of $0.24 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 33.3%. Revenues are expected to be $1.15 billion, up 9.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.9% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Elanco Animal Health metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Total Pet Health' will reach $593.58 million. The estimate suggests a change of +14.6% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Total Contract Manufacturing' at $13.44 million. The estimate points to a change of +12% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Total Farm Animal' to reach $548.11 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4% year over year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Elanco Animal Health here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Elanco Animal Health have returned -13.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. Currently, ELAN carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.