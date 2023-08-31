Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) Price Target Increased by 5.47% to 14.22

The average one-year price target for Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) has been revised to 14.22 / share. This is an increase of 5.47% from the prior estimate of 13.48 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.60 to a high of 19.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.65% from the latest reported closing price of 12.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 702 funds or institutions reporting positions in Elanco Animal Health. This is a decrease of 77 owner(s) or 9.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELAN is 0.17%, an increase of 4.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.02% to 575,059K shares. The put/call ratio of ELAN is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 84,621K shares representing 17.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 84,774K shares, representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELAN by 4.62% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 55,100K shares representing 11.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,903K shares, representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELAN by 2.98% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 48,996K shares representing 9.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,801K shares, representing an increase of 10.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELAN by 14.72% over the last quarter.

Shapiro Capital Management holds 20,393K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,204K shares, representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELAN by 11.36% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 17,429K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,971K shares, representing an increase of 8.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELAN by 12.41% over the last quarter.

Elanco Animal Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is a global leader in animal health dedicated to innovating and delivering products and services to prevent and treat disease in farm animals and pets, creating value for farmers, pet owners, veterinarians, stakeholders, and society as a whole. With nearly 70 years of animal health heritage, it is committed to helping its customers improve the health of animals in their care, while also making a meaningful impact on its local and global communities. It is driven by its vision of Food and Companionship Enriching Life and our Elanco Healthy Purpose™ Sustainability/ESG Pledges - all to advance the health of animals, people and the planet.

