Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) Price Target Increased by 14.11% to 22.35

The average one-year price target for Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) has been revised to $22.35 / share. This is an increase of 14.11% from the prior estimate of $19.58 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $26.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.03% from the latest reported closing price of $22.12 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 757 funds or institutions reporting positions in Elanco Animal Health. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELAN is 0.22%, an increase of 11.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.23% to 668,722K shares. The put/call ratio of ELAN is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 82,895K shares representing 16.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 82,921K shares , representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELAN by 34.03% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 55,341K shares representing 11.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 51,767K shares representing 10.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,224K shares , representing an increase of 2.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELAN by 34.37% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 20,364K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,914K shares , representing an increase of 7.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELAN by 40.00% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 19,555K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,983K shares , representing an increase of 18.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELAN by 58.82% over the last quarter.

